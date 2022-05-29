Muslim Bodies Meet In Deoband To Discuss Gyanvapi Row; Oppose Attempts To Create Division

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has called for a two-day gathering of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband starting May 28 to discuss issues concerning mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. Speaking to Republic TV, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani stated that they are just opposing the division and not against the court order.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President said, "A situation is made by some people to harass and humiliate religious community. In the name of religion and dispute, an attempt is being made to divide".

"We are just opposing the division. This is not about what is inside the court and outside the court", he added.

RSS, BJP refuse Muslim cleric claims

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "Some people don't want Muslims to be considered Indians". Demanding the truth about masjids be revealed, he added, "Conquering the religious places of others is not right. It is wrong to illegally occupy temples".

Further denying the claims of top Muslim Cleric Mahmood Asad Madani of rising 'intolerance for Muslims in India', BJP leader Mohsin Raza told Republic, "Mahmood Madani is echoing the cry of Imran Khan. You will attack India with the weapons of Pakistan and you will also shed crocodile tears".

Earlier on May 18, the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind had urged the Muslim organisations in the country to not interfere in the Gayanvapi Masjid case.

"Public demonstrations should be avoided. Masjid Intezamiya committee is a party in various courts. It is believed that they will fight this case vigorously till the end," the outfit had tweeted.

Gyanvapi survey

On May 20, the Supreme Court order transferred the suit on the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute from the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to the district judge owing to the sensitivity of the case.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

