Muslim Cleric Demands Apology From Union Min Sanjeev Balyan Over 'Deoband Link' Comments

After Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Friday had alleged that there might be a Deoband link in the violence that broke out in Muzaffarnagar, a Deoband cleric has slammed the minister. Mufti Asad Kasmi has said that this is an attempt to divide the public. Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, he said, "His statement is based on lies. This is not the first time he has given such a statement, he often uses such poisonous words."

'Sanjeev Balyan should apologise for his statement'

Asad Kasmi added, "He always tries to destroy our country and divide Hindus and Muslims. Now he is blaming Deoband for the violence. Let me tell everyone that this is absolutely false. Sanjeev Balyan should apologise for his statement."

Balyan had also alleged that the children who were a part of the Anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar came from Madrasas.

READ | Sanjeev Balyan's sensational claim: 'Why were madrassa kids brought for protest?"

'Deoband is nearby, an investigation can be done'

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, in Muzaffarnagar, took a violent turn with protestors resorting to stone-pelting. Balyan urged to conduct a probe on why the children aged 12-18 were involved in the protests. "I am told children aged 12-18 years participated. If children are involved in pelting stones, it's not good. Who sent children from madrasas, that should be investigated. Deoband is nearby, an investigation can be done," Balyan had said.

READ | Panel to assess property damage during anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar

Anti-CAA protests

Thousands have taken to the streets to protest against the contentious amended Citizenship Act ever since it got the President's approval. It was passed by Parliament this month. Dozens have been killed during the demonstrations, many of them in Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against the CAA and the NRC today in Purulia. She's already organised back-to-back rallies in Kolkata. The Purulia protest is "over a 3.5-km march which will start from Victoria School and, after passing through several important points of the town, will end at Purulia taxi stand. The rally will start around 1 pm," an official said.

BJP has also started an outreach programme to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the law. According to sources, the top leadership of the party, including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

READ | Protest against CAA in UP's Muzaffarnagar, section 144 imposed

READ | Sanjeev Balyan makes shocking statement, says 'CAA protestors came from Madrasas'

(with ANI inputs)