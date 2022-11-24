'Muslim CM, Dalit Or Woman DyCM If JDS Wins', HD Kumaraswamy Vows Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy stated that his party is open to electing a Muslim leader as the state's chief minister if his party comes to power in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

While addressing the Pancharatna yatra, Kumaraswamy stated that the Muslims are also an integral part of the society and they are also Kannadiga. There is nothing wrong to choose a leader from a minority community. He further said that if JD-S wins the elections with the full majority the party is also open to the idea of making a Dalit or a woman the Deputy CM of the state.

#BREAKING | HD Kumaraswamy says JDS open to make a Muslim the Chief Minister. The big statement came ahead of the 2024 assembly elections. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/3oibZL5WwS — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed exclusively spoke to Republic and said, "We are the only party which is going with the agenda of education, health, infrastructure, providing opportunities for the farmers. About electing a Muslim leader, yes the statement was made saying that if a regional party comes to power. The community has been taken for a task by congress for a long time now in Karnataka. However, our chief minister is only going to be Kumaraswamy for what he has done for the people of Karnataka. If there is an opportunity why can't a Muslim person become the CM? That was the point raised. He meant that Muslims are capable because they have delivered for the development of Karnataka. Mainly, Congress has taken the minority community for granted and BJP has scared them and we (JDS) are neither going to make fake promises nor scare them".

Kumaraswamy Clears Air On Seat He'll Contest For In 2023 Polls

Last month, HD Kumaraswamy announced that he will only contest the upcoming state assembly election from the Channapatna seat. Speaking to reporters, HD Kumaraswamy said that, unlike the last assembly election, this time he will only contest from one seat-- Channapatna. Earlier, the former CM fought the Karnataka assembly 2018 election from two constituencies-- Ramanagara and Channapatna.

Recently, the JDS leader said that his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka. He also expressed confidence about JDS independently forming the government in Karnataka by winning a minimum of 123 out of the total 224 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly election, PTI reported.