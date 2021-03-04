Muslim League Gen Secy PK Kunhalikutty Says, 'NDA Has No Relevance In Kerala'

While speaking to Republic, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Thursday said that NDA holds no relevance in the poll-bound state of Kerala and asserted that UDF is set to win the Assembly election. He also said that it is a straight Left vs Congress fight on the battlefield.

"I do not think they (NDA) have any relevance in Kerala, it is not strong at all and cannot win any seat. This time it will be UDF and never BJP."

He added, "We have always fought extremism and stand for secularism. We are with the Indian National Congress on this. We have never encouraged minority extremism."

Last month, Kunhalikutty had resigned from Lok Sabha, ahead of assembly elections in Kerala. He represented the Malappuram constituency in Kerala in the House. He was a long-serving MLA before being elected to the Lower House of Parliament in 2017 by winning a by-election necessitated by the demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed. Kunhalikutty has been elected as an MLA 7 times- Malappuram (1982, 1987), Kuttippuram (1991,1996, 2001) and Vengara (2011, 2016). Moreover, he has served as the Industries Minister during multiple UDF dispensations including the previous government led by Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Assembly polls

Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

Earlier in the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF coalition registered a thumping victory with wins in 19 out of 20 parliamentary constituencies. Hoping for the same in the assembly polls 2021, the Congress is betting huge on former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad and is spearheading the campaign.

