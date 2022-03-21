'Muslim Nations Support India More Than Pakistan': BJP's Kavinder Gupta Taunts Imran Khan

After Imran Khan unexpectedly lauded India's independent foreign policy on Sunday, BJP's Kavinder Gupta agreed with the Pakistan PM's comment. Speaking to the media on Monday, Gupta highlighted that the Centre works with the right intentions and cited the successful rescue of Indians stranded in Ukraine. Taking a dig at the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM asserted that Muslim majority countries support India more than Pakistan. He also opined that Pakistan should realise that India is a self-sufficient country.

Addressing a public gathering a day earlier, Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "My foreign policy should be for the betterment of my people. I laud our neighbour India for always adopting an independent foreign policy. Today, India has an alliance with the US as a part of the Quad. It describes itself as neutral. It is buying oil from Russia when sanctions have been imposed. Because India's policy is for the betterment of its people."

Lambasting PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on the eve of the no-confidence motion, he added, "When these two dacoits were in power for 10 years, their policy was not for us. 400 drone attacks happened in Pakistan. Our women, children and other innocent people were killed. They didn't disapprove of this even once, they were hypocritical. They told the Americans that they can continue the drone attacks and the government released a statement saying that we oppose this. These hypocrites worship money."

India's nuanced foreign policy approach

Imran Khan's remarks come in the wake of the fact that India has adopted a nuanced approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, India has not outrightly condemned Russia's aggression and abstained from resolutions tabled on the Ukraine war in the UNSC as well as the UNGA. However, PM Modi has spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions on aspects such as the safe evacuation of Indian nationals and cessation of violence. On March 7, the PM also suggested a direct conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin to assist in the attempts to broker peace.