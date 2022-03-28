Muslim Youth Lynched To Death For Celebrating BJP's Win In UP; CM Yogi Orders Probe

In a horrific incident, a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district was lynched by his neighbours, purportedly for supporting the BJP and celebrating the party's victory in the state elections.

Babar Ali, 25, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday during treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. He was a resident of Kathgarhi village under Ramkola Police Station in Kushinagar.

Expressing condolences over Babur's death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter.

Muslim man killed for celebrating BJP's victory in UP

The incident reportedly took place on March 20, when Babur, who was returning from his shop, allegedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' after which the neighbours thrashed him. To save his life, Babar ran to the roof of his house but the accused people followed him and threw him off, alleged his wife, Fatima.

The man was admitted to Ramkola CHC from where he was referred to the district hospital and then to Lucknow. Babar died during treatment in Lucknow.

Tensions erupted in the district after his family refused to perform the last rites until those responsible for the murder were punished.

Family members said that local people from their community had warned Babar against campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and raising slogans in its favour. Babar had sought protection from Ramkola police but his request went unheard, the family said.

Following Babur's death, his wife Fatima filed a complaint at the police station, based on which an FIR was registered against the neighbours.

CM Yogi ordered probe, SDM assured action against culprits

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey visited the family and assured them that the culprits would be arrested and action would be taken against them. Kushinagar MLA Panchanand Pathak and SDM Varun Kumar Pandey also met the family and convinced them to perform the last rites.

Pathak directed the Police Officer and SHO Ramkola to take strict action and directed the Deputy Collector to provide necessary help to the family.

CM Yogi Adityanath too expressed condolences over Babur's death and ordered an inquiry.

