'Must Probe Punjab Liquor Excise Policy Too, Passed At Behest Of Manish Sisodia': Congress

The Congress has demanded a probe in Punjab's Excise Police while that of Delhi is already under the scanner. On Twitter, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Punjab, Pargat Singh, said that investigation against AAP's Manish Sisodia for the controversial Delhi excise policy should also include the recent Punjab excise policy, claiming that it was passed at his behest. At this juncture, Pargat Singh wrote on the microblogging site, "Let us wait for all the facts to emerge out."

Demand for probe in Punjab Excise Policy

Earlier, a similar demand was made by AAP-turned-Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it has destroyed businesses of hundreds of local liquor traders to oblige a few favourites. In a statement, Khaira, who is also the All-India Kisan Congress president, took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “for crying persecution over the CBI probe”.

In June 2022, the government issued a revamped excise policy for 2022-2023 for a period of nine months — from July 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The government claims the policy is aimed at keeping a stringent check on the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states and is expecting revenue generation of Rs 9,647.85 crore, a spike of about Rs 2,600 crore from the previous fiscal year.

Petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the policy in June, claiming that it was an attempt to 'monopolise the liquor industry. A vacation bench of the court has issued a notice to the Punjab government on the petition.

CBI raids and investigations against Delhi Deputy CM @msisodia for the controversial Delhi excise policy should also include the recent Punjab excise policy which was passed at the behest of Mr. Sisodia.Let us wait for all the facts to emerge out.#LiquorPolicy pic.twitter.com/xqTAcajJJH — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) August 19, 2022

Probe on in Delhi's Excise Policy

As far as the Delhi Excise Policy is concerned, the CBI in a stetment said, 'irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.'

This comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then, went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru which, so far, have led to recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.