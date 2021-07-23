'Must Stand United And Fight Against Pakistan & China': Captain At Sidhu's PPCC Ceremony

Burying the hatchet after being on loggerheads for months, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday attended newly-inducted PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's installation in Punjab. Addressing the Congress party workers from the stage, Captain urged for the need to be 'united' in the fight against China and Pakistan.

Congratulating Sidhu on his appointment he said, "You now have to handle the matters of Punjab for the next few years and this is not a small responsibility. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed in Punjab. For the last 4 years, we have worked very closely."

'Have to stay united against China & Pakistan': Captain

The CM stated that during his tenure, the Congress government had tackled a number of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was one issue that everyone needed to stand united against. "We have to walk together going forward, not only for Punjab but for India. Pakistan is smuggling RDX, arms, and grenades into our state on a daily basis. Pakistan and China are coming together to infiltrate our borders. We have to stand united in this fight," he stated.

"Congress party has, since the beginning, fought for the independence of the country and it is our responsibility now to carry forward the work of the older generations. All of us have this responsibility on our shoulders and we have to carry the state of Punjab forward," he added.

Amarinder-Sidhu clash

Sidhu's appointment as the PPCC chief has succeeded months of deliberations and infighting between Captain and his former MLA. What started out as a tiff between the two, allegedly fueled due to denial of a party ticket to Sidhu's wife in LS elections, escalated into a full-blown war of words on social media where the cricketer-turned-politician left no stone unturned to attack the CM. His regular swipes at the Captain over the Bargari sacrileges, drug racket, mafia raj, power crisis, and several other issues, only deepened the crisis. As a matter of fact, Sidhu accused his own government of engaging in corruption and being hand-in-glove with the Badals.

In 2021, the social media war escalated after Navjot Sindh Sidhu came to his aide Pargat Singh's defense in May and alleged that anyone who spoke the 'truth' became an enemy for Punjab CM. This resulted in an open call for intervention from the party high-command with Sidhu confirming that the infighting within the Punjab Congress had reached the doors of the top brass in Delhi.

Thereafter, the Congress formed a three-member committee headed by Harish Rawat to resolve the differences and smoothen out the power hierarchy ahead of the crucial 2022 elections. Both Amarinder Singh and Sidhu stood firm on their respective stands, however, gradually it seemed that the top brass was looking to put its weight behind Sidhu. After denying Amarinder Singh a meeting and making him return empty-handed, both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met Sidhu in Delhi sending the message loud and clear.

Thereafter, sources reported that Navjot Singh Sidhu was being favored for the post of the PPCC chief. Amarinder Singh on the other hand continued to demand a public apology for the slanderous statements against him and his government. While the high command did give Sidhu a 'last warning', his elevation as the PPCC chief tells a different story altogether.