MVA Allies Sena & Congress Spar Over RSS Chief's 'DNA' Remark; Sanjay Raut Backs Bhagwat

In another sign of a rift within MVA, Shiv Sena and Congress differed on Monday over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that all Indians have the same DNA. Speaking to the media outside the Maharashtra Assembly, Energy Minister Nitin Raut linked Bhagwat's remarks to the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab. Manipur and Gujarat. Disputing the claim that there is no tension between Hindus and Muslims, he questioned the RSS supremo's silence on multiple lynchings that have taken place across the country.

Congress leader Nitin Raut remarked, "Bhagwat said that there is no tension between Hindus and Muslims. But he is not saying anything about Muslims who were killed in the name of beef. He is saying that Hindus and Muslims are one as 5 states are going to the polls soon. RSS is changing its colour like the chameleon. People should be careful."

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated, "Mohan Bhagwat's comment is correct. It is not a wrong thing to say. We all are Indians. Our DNA is the same. No question about religion or caste arises when all of us are Indians. Our DNA is Indian. We are in agreement with what the Sarsanghachalak has said". When he was asked about Nitin Raut's statement, he outrightly refused to answer saying, "I don't know about him".

'DNA of all Indians is the same'

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' on Sunday, Bhagwat propagated that the DNA of all Indians is the same as they have the same ancestors. In a veiled jibe at Muslim intellectuals, he dismissed the notion that Hindus will overpower the minorities. Stressing on the virtue of being Indians first, he said, "This is a democracy. Now, nobody can talk of Hindu domination or Muslim domination. Everyone should talk about Indian domination".