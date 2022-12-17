MVA Allies Stage Protest Against Maha Govt, Demand Governor's Removal For 'insulting' Icons

In a show of strength, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra took out a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government and demanded the removal of Governor B S Koshyari for "insulting" iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Senior leaders of the three MVA allies - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - shared the stage after the "Halla Bol" protest march, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar said if the governor was not removed, a "lesson" would be taught, while Uddhav Thackeray warned that there can be no compromise on the state's self-respect and pride.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar demanded a strict law to ensure the dignity of national icons is protected.

The BJP held counter-demonstrations- "maafi maango"-in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai against what it termed the "insult" of Hindu gods and the attempt to create a controversy over the birthplace of B R Ambedkar by leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT).

A bandh was observed in Thane city and neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivali townships in response to a call given by the Warkari community- devotees of Lord Vitthal- to protest against the alleged objectionable remarks about saints and Hindu deities made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

The bandh call was supported by the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both currently ruling the state.

The MVA protest march began near J J Hospital in Byculla around noon and ended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, a distance of around 4 km, where the MVA leaders addressed a rally.

Speaking at an event last month, governor Koshyari had dubbed Shivaji Maharaj an "icon of olden times". Earlier this year, he had passed certain remarks against social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Addressing the rally, Sharad Pawar said, "The governor should be immediately removed for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule." "If the governor is not removed, we will have to take steps to teach them a lesson," he added.

The former Union minister said the competition was on, not for the state's progress and development, but to malign it.

"Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil says B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule begged to start schools...Such an insult cannot be tolerated. We have to be united irrespective of our political ideologies to safeguard the state's prestige. If the governor is not removed we have to take steps to decide our future action,' he said.

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the Shinde government of being ideologically bankrupt.

"One minister Chandrakant Patil says Phule and Ambedkar begged to collect funds to start schools, while another minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha likens Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's great escape from Agra to Eknath Shinde's rebellion and backstabbing," he said.

"I don't consider Koshyari as governor. The post of governor is a respectable one. I reiterate my demand that criteria be decided on the selection of a governor.

On the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, he said the unfulfilled dream of 'Samyukta Maharashtra' about the inclusion of Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani and other villages into Maharashtra has to be achieved.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar said the governor should be removed "to save Maharashtra".

On the border row, he said, "Never before villages from Maharashtra openly spoke about breaking away from the state. Why is this happening?" The former deputy CM stressed the need to stay united and said this protest march was the first step in that direction as the MVA aimed to protect the integrity of the state.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the march was a signal that the state was united.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the governor had no right to continue in office even for a minute.

"This march is a signal that governor Koshyari is dismissed. The Shinde government will not last till February 2023. The morcha is the first step to dislodge the Shinde-led government," he said.

A large number of workers of the MVA partners took part in the protest march. Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and younger son Tejas also joined the foot march. The Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and other parties also participated. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ridiculed Raut for his claim and said he had dislodged the MVA government right under the nose of its leaders.

"What are you saying that our government will not last? It will and Shinde will remain the CM. We will fight the next elections together," he said.

In a dig, the BJP leader said it was a "nano" protest march, implying a low turnout.

He said NCP and Congress are responsible for the border dispute. "The issue is the creation of the Congress party," he alleged.

Responding to a query, Fadnavis said no one can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's presence on the streets to maintain law and order despite his daughter's wedding won him praise on social media. A tweet praising him was retweeted by the Mumbai Police's official handle.