MVA Announces Massive Protest March Against Maha Guv, Shinde Govt On Dec 17 In Mumbai

The Maharashtra Opposition-- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced to hold a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government over several issues including Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's controversial remark over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and border dispute with Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference on December 5, MVA leader and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "On this 17th Dec, we will hold a 'Morcha' from Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the current state government and demands to remove Maharashtra's Governor. I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra to come together against those who have insulted the state."

Slamming the Shinde-led government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute row, Thackeray said, "Karnataka has been asking for our areas, villages and even Jath, Solapur will they ask our Pandarpur Vithoba too? This raises one question-is there any govt in Maharashtra? Like before the Gujarat elections, some businesses were shifted there, so before the Karnataka elections will our villages be given to Karnataka?"

Shinde-BJP govt has taken 'soft' stand over border disputer with Karnataka: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan were also present at the press brief on Monday. Notably, earlier that day, the MVA leaders had a meeting following which they held the press brief announcing a protest march against the government.

NCP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said, "Controversial comments are repeatedly being made against historical figures of Maharashtra such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule. The state government has lost some mega investment projects to Gujarat but failed to receive anything for Maharashtra."

Adding further he said, "The government is very soft on Belagavi and other disputed areas with Karnataka... See how Karnataka CM statement and there is BJP government in the state, and CM Shinde become CM here because of BJP, they are not saying anything on the issues and there is an attempt to insult our leaders and icons of Maharashtra so we are doing this protest."

Congress leader Balasaheb reiterated Pawar's allegations over the state government. "They have insulted Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and keep insulting and even Maharashtra Karnataka border issue and the statement given by Karnataka CM and here no one is replying in strong language from this government. All these issues must be addressed by this govt so we have decided to hold big Morcha," Thorat said.

Notably, Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari is in the eye of a political storm after he dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj “an icon of olden times” earlier in November, a remark which triggered demands for his removal from office.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)