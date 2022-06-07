MVA Calls For Key Strategy Meet Ahead Of RS Polls; Cong To Move MLAs To Mumbai Hotel

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has called for an urgent meeting today evening. Leaders of the coalition are expected to be present at the meeting to discuss strategy for the forthcoming RS polls. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have claimed ‘full numbers’ going into polls.

The MVA is set to hold a meeting to discuss its strategy for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AICC in-charge for RS polls, state Congress chief Nana Patole and other leaders will be present at the meeting. Meanwhile, sources have told Republic TV that Congress will be shifting their MLAs to a hotel in Powai after the evening meeting.

Congress claims numbers ahead of RS polls

Ahead of the strategy meeting of the MVA, Congress has claimed numbers for the RS polls. Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday stated that Congress has “full numbers” to sail through the Rajya Sabha elections. “Our people with us. We have full numbers. We will soon strategise how the voting will be done,” the minister said.

“The Rajya Sabha polls have a preferential type of voting. There is a need for strategizing this. There shouldn’t be any mistakes. The meeting is to discuss these things,” Thorat added while speaking about the meeting ahead of the polls.

MVA shifts MLAs to hotel in Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading

Just days ahead of the RS polls, the ruling partner in the MVA coalition, Shiv Sena has started shifting all its MLAs to Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading by the BJP. The party has made arrangements to lodge them up at a hotel in south Mumbai hotel till elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats conclude.

MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress as well as legislators from smaller parties and Independents will join Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for a meeting at a hotel in South Mumbai on Tuesday. The legislators will spend the next three days at the hotel. Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has now offered to support the MVA in defeating BJP in the RS polls.

A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme; Congress' P Chidambaram; NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. For the six Rajya Sabha seats, BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress one each and Shiv Sena two.

