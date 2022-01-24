MVA Coordination Committee To Meet On Jan 27 To Resolve Issues Between Sena, NCP & Cong

As cracks between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government widens, Republic Media Network on Monday learnt that a meeting of the Co-ordination Committee can take place on January 27. In the meeting, the triple-party alliance of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena are likely to sort out their differences, with regard to allocation of funds. Shiv Sena is believed to have expressed dissatisfaction over less allocation of funds compared to Congress and NCP.

Differences in working of MVA govt

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past few months, there have been differences amongst the parties with regard to the functioning of the government as a whole.

For instance, recently, the state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut had blamed the NCP Minister Hasan Mushrif, who holds the rural development department, and Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who is in charge of the urban development department, for not clearing dues to the cash-strapped Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company despite repeated reminders. He had even written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Besides solving these lingering issues, the three parties have yet to arrive at a consensus on the appointment of their respective members as chairman and directors on various state government undertakings and corporations which has been pending for over two years.

Formation of the MVA government

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.'

With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019. Since then, BJP has set multiple deadlines for the MVA govt to fall, while the three parties have maintained that the government is strong.

Image: PTI