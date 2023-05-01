MVA Cracks Widen, Faceoff Over CM Face; NCP Says 'next CM From Our Party', Congress Rebuts

The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Congress, were once again at crossroads over the post of Chief Minister in the next assembly elections in Maharashtra.

NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil claimed that the next Chief Minister will be from his party. He also stated that Sharad Pawar's party will emerge as the single largest party in the coming Assembly elections in the state.

"I am satisfied that the people have accepted that the next chief minister will be from the Nationalist Congress Party. I am sure that our party will emerge as the single largest party in the coming elections," he said.

Congress does not daydream: Nana Patole

However, Patil's statement did not go well with Congress as the party's Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said that they neglect those claims.

"We have neglected those claims. That is not the issue for today, Congress don't watch mungerilal ke sapne (Congress does not daydream)," he said.

This is not the first time that MVA leaders have expressed dismay over their ally partners openly. On Friday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar voiced disapproval about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' jibe about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about Kharge's controversial remark, Pawar recalled how Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, handled criticism with maturity.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka, Kharge had likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he then claimed that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.

Asked about the row, Pawar said Yashwantrao Chavan showed maturity when writer-journalist PK Atre took swipes at him. "Today Narendra Modi is our prime minister. Before that there were Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee....It does not feel right to make such a statement about the prime minister of the country or chief minister of the state," he said.