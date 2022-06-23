MVA Crisis: Pramod Sawant Says 'Fadnavis Capable To Take Decision In Interest Of People'

As Maharashtra continues to face political uncertainty after over 40 MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, decided to part ways from the Shiv Sena, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant expressed confidence in the leadership of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and said that he will take an appropriate decision in the interest of the people of Maharashtra.

In a political earthquake on the night of June 20, a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voted in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, went 'incommunicado' and moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat before boarding a chartered plane to Guwahati.

Commenting on the development, Dr Pramod Sawant said, "Our Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis and all our central leaders are keeping an eye on it. He (Devendra Fadanvis) is capable to take a decision in the interest of the state."

Political crisis in Maharashtra

The MLC elections proved to be the trigger for the simmering internal opposition in the Shiv Sena over the years, which precipitated as over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voted in the elections and under the leadership of state minister and senior Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, immediately moved in the dark hours of the night to a hotel in Surat and then flew to the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam's Guwahati.

The breakaway faction, on June 23, released a joint photograph of 42 MLAs sitting together at the hotel in Guwahati. Out of the 42, 35 MLAs belonged to the Shiv Sena, while the seven others were independent MLAs.

Eknath Shinde also released a letter penned by a rebel laying bare the angst of Shiv Sena MLAs against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Sanjay Shirsat- a three-time Sena legislator from Aurangabad West at the Thackerays' outreach to the public while leaving the CM's official residence 'Varsha'. Complaining that party MLAs were perenially denied entry into 'Varsha', he alleged that they were humiliated by the unelected associates of the CM.

Shinde now has a complete grasp over the political situation and the way he wants to steer, after having the support of over 37 MLAs, avoiding the challenges of the anti-defection law and as per sources, the Shinde faction is in the driver's seat to be recognised as the main faction of the Shiv Sena.

