'MVA Government To Last 2 To 3 Days', Says Union Min Raosaheb Danve Amid Political Crisis

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday claimed that the ruling Uddhav Thackeray-led government will last just "two to three days". While speaking at the inaugural function of an agriculture department building, the leader stated that the MVA government should complete their remaining development works at the earliest as BJP will be in opposition only for a few days now.

"Time is running out. This government will last for two to three days. The BJP has nothing to do with this rebellion. Shiv Sena rebels have resentment towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as development funds were diverted by NCP and Congress," the Union Minister of State for Railway, Coal and Mines said.

On being asked regarding the possibility of the Eknath Shinde-led rebel group merging with the BJP in the future, Danve said that as of now there is no such proposal, and if one comes, the senior leadership would take a call. He also asserted there was no chance of President's rule being imposed in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that trouble for Shiv Sena has escalated as another MLA Uday Samant was en route to Guwahati where the rebel MLA camps are presently camping.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

In a massive political development, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and later reached the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Sena legislators continue to flock to the rebel camp. On Thursday night, 37 Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader. While this implies that the 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party filed an application with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.

(With PTI Inputs)