MVA-Governor Faceoff: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Takes Veiled Dig At Koshyari In PM Modi's Presence

The faceoff between MVA and the Maharashtra Governor escalated on Sunday after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar took a veiled dig at Bhagat Singh Koshyari in PM Modi's presence. He was present at the MIT College ground in Pune with Koshyari, the PM, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and the city's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol for the inauguration of numerous development works. Without taking the Maharashtra Governor's name, Pawar asserted that the former's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule were unnecessary.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar remarked, "I want to draw the PM's attention to the fact that some unnecessary statements have been made by an honourable person who is occupying an important position. These statements are not acceptable to Maharashtra and any person in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau took a resolve and established Swarajya- the rule of the people. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule laid the foundation for women's education in the country."

"They propagated the ideology of the Satyashodhak Samaj. We need to carry forward the legacy of these great people in Maharashtra without holding any grudge against anyone and without doing any politics in development work," he added. Pawar's remarks come at a juncture when multiple MVA leaders have been demanding Koshyari's ouster.

Koshyari sparks row

While the relations between the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Koshyari have been strained for a while, a fresh row erupted on February 27 when the latter asserted in a function in Aurangabad that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking objection to this comment, MVA claimed that this was a distortion of history and sought his apology. The Maharashtra Governor had said, "Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)"?

Thereafter, the Maharashtra Congress unit circulated a video of his remarks made during the inauguration of Savitribai Phule's statue at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 14. On that occasion, Koshyari mocked the child marriage of Savitribai Phule with Jyotirao Phule. She opined, "Savitri Bai was married off at the age of 10. And her husband was 13. Now imagine what the boy and girl must be doing after getting married! What they must be thinking"!

On March 3, the first day of the Maharashtra legislature's budget session was marred by unprecedented chaos with MVA legislators shouting slogans against the Governor. Hence, he left the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan without completing his speech to the joint session of both Houses. Interestingly, BJP MLAs were also shouting slogans during Koshyari's address demanding the ouster of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after his arrest in a money laundering case pertaining to the D-gang.