'MVA Govt Cheated Rain-affected Farmers': Fadnavis Slams CM Uddhav On Package Announcement

After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs.10,000 crore as relief for farmers affected by heavy rains, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused him of betraying them. He contended that this assistance was nothing in comparison to the losses suffered by the farmers. The former Maharashtra CM recalled that Thackeray had himself demanded Rs. 25,000-Rs. 50,000 per hectare and Rs. 1 lakh for orchards as relief in the past. According to Fadnavis, Thackeray made a futile attempt to blame the Centre in order to avoid providing adequate assistance to the farmers.

Moreover, he alleged that the Maharashtra government was trying to project budgetary allocation as a package. The BJP leader lamented that both nature and the state government had heaped injustice on farmers. Earlier on Monday, Fadnavis claimed that Thackeray and other Ministers had stepped out of their homes to visit the rain-affected areas only after the announcement of his schedule. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly accused the CM of politicising the issue of financial assistance.

Rs.10,000 crore relief announced

Torrential rain in districts of Central and Western Maharashtra has resulted in floods, landslides and severe water-logging in many low-lying areas. While at least 48 people have lost their lives, over 7 lakh hectares of crops such as cotton, sugarcane, pomegranate etc. have been damaged. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Thackeray stated that Rs.10,000 crore will be used for purposes like repairing losses caused to crops and damaged fields, damaged roads and uprooted electric poles.

He added the state government would try to ensure that this assistance reaches every affected person by Diwali. Claiming that the Centre's relief of Rs. 6,800 per hectare for arable land is not sufficient, he mentioned that the MVA government shall give Rs. 10,000 per hectare with a limit up to 2 hectares. In the case of fruit crops, Rs. 25,000 will be provided per hectare. Furthermore, Thackeray made it clear that additional financial help shall be given to the next of the deceased's family, for the loss of livestock and damage caused to homes. On this occasion, he alleged that Rs. 38,000 crore was due from the Centre.

