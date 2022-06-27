Last Updated:

MVA Govt Cracks Down On Rebels; 9 Ministers In Eknath Shinde Camp Divested Of Portfolios

Cracking down on the rebels further, the MVA government took away the portfolios of the Eknath Shinde camp to ensure the smooth functioning of all Ministries.

Written By
Akhil Oka
MVA

Image: Twitter


Cracking down on the rebels further, the MVA government took away the portfolios of the Eknath Shinde camp to ensure the smooth functioning of departments. Overall, 5 Ministers and 4 Ministers of State have been divested of their portfolios owing to their unauthorized absence. These include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Yadravkar, Abdul Sattar and Bacchu Kadu who are holed up at a Guwahati hotel currently. Their portfolios have been distributed among the existing Ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet. 

Here is the reshuffling of portfolios: 

Rebels

Portfolios

New Ministers in charge
Eknath Shinde Urban Development, Public Works (including Public Undertakings) Subhash Desai
Gulabrao Patil Water Supply, Sanitation Anil Parab
Dada Bhuse Agriculture, Ex-servicemen welfare Shankar Gadakh
Sandipan Bhumre Employment guarantee, Horticulture Shankar Gadakh
Uday Samant Higher Education and Technical Education Aaditya Thackeray
Sambhuraj Desai MoS Home Affairs (Rural) Sanjay Bansode
  MoS Finance, Planning, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Marketing Vishwajeet Kadam
  MoS State Excise Satej Patil
Rajendra Yadravkar MoS Public Health and Family Welfare Vishwajeet Kadam
  MoS Medical Education and Textiles Prajakt Tanpure
  MoS Food and Drug Administration Satej Patil
  MoS Cultural Affairs Aditi Tatkare
Abdul Sattar MoS Revenue Prajakt Tanpure
  MoS Rural Development  Satej Patil
  MoS Ports Development, Khar Land Development and Special Assistance Aditi Tatkare
Bacchu Kadu MoS School Education Aditi Tatkare
  MoS Water Resources and Command Area Development and Labour Satej Patil
  MoS Women and Child Development Sanjay Bansode
  MoS Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Dattatray Barne

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maharashtra government plunged into a crisis on June 21 after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebels urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sever ties with NCP and Congress and return to the NDA fold, the latter has refused to accept this demand. As the rebels continue to be holed up in a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, they challenged the disqualification proceedings and Eknath Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader in the SC.

Tags: MVA, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray
First Published:
