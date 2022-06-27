Cracking down on the rebels further, the MVA government took away the portfolios of the Eknath Shinde camp to ensure the smooth functioning of departments. Overall, 5 Ministers and 4 Ministers of State have been divested of their portfolios owing to their unauthorized absence. These include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Yadravkar, Abdul Sattar and Bacchu Kadu who are holed up at a Guwahati hotel currently. Their portfolios have been distributed among the existing Ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Here is the reshuffling of portfolios:

Rebels Portfolios New Ministers in charge Eknath Shinde Urban Development, Public Works (including Public Undertakings) Subhash Desai Gulabrao Patil Water Supply, Sanitation Anil Parab Dada Bhuse Agriculture, Ex-servicemen welfare Shankar Gadakh Sandipan Bhumre Employment guarantee, Horticulture Shankar Gadakh Uday Samant Higher Education and Technical Education Aaditya Thackeray Sambhuraj Desai MoS Home Affairs (Rural) Sanjay Bansode MoS Finance, Planning, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Marketing Vishwajeet Kadam MoS State Excise Satej Patil Rajendra Yadravkar MoS Public Health and Family Welfare Vishwajeet Kadam MoS Medical Education and Textiles Prajakt Tanpure MoS Food and Drug Administration Satej Patil MoS Cultural Affairs Aditi Tatkare Abdul Sattar MoS Revenue Prajakt Tanpure MoS Rural Development Satej Patil MoS Ports Development, Khar Land Development and Special Assistance Aditi Tatkare Bacchu Kadu MoS School Education Aditi Tatkare MoS Water Resources and Command Area Development and Labour Satej Patil MoS Women and Child Development Sanjay Bansode MoS Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Dattatray Barne

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored: CMO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maharashtra government plunged into a crisis on June 21 after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. While the rebels urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sever ties with NCP and Congress and return to the NDA fold, the latter has refused to accept this demand. As the rebels continue to be holed up in a Guwahati hotel, Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 party MLAs. Subsequently, they challenged the disqualification proceedings and Eknath Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader in the SC.