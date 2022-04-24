'MVA Govt Has Freaked Out, This Isn't BJP Politics': MP Javadekar On Hanuman Chalisa Row

Against the backdrop of the highly-politicised Hanuman Chalisa faceoff in Mumbai, Meber of Rajya Sabha Prakash Javadekar hit out at the MVA-led government for losing sight of right and wrong. In addition, he clarified the BJP's stance in the recently-spewed Hanuman Chalisa controversy and said that this is not the way the party partakes in politics.

He alleged the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led regime has bred hooliganism at its peak and went on to say that the Maharashtra government has 'freaked out'.

The statement holds relevance as the MVA-led state is embroiled in a feud after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday evening based on an FIR in view of Rana's vow to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her spouse Ravi Rana outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

'This (Hanuman Chalisa faceoff) is not BJP's politics': Prakash Javadekar

"They (Shiv Sena party workers) attacked Kirit Somaiya and refused to lodge an FIR. Everyone saw live on television screens, how Kirit was attacked but Mumbai police refused to file an FIR," Rajya Sabha MP Javadekar said.

"Even law is not adhered to in Maharashtra nor do they make arrests legally. And they provide security to those who are legal offenders. This is what is going on in Maharashtra," he added.

Upon being asked if the controversy was a BJP-spewed politics, he said, "The Maharashtra government has freaked out, please understand this first. This is not BJP's politics. Shiv Sena and BJP alliance in 2019 lured vote banks and they amassed votes under the aegis of PM Modi's image but joined hands with BJP's rivals the next moment. Maharashtra had never witnessed such cheating."

Referring to two under-trial NCP leaders; former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and state Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik, the BJP leader said, "What is happening in Maharashtra! Two of its ministers are behind bars serving their jail terms. Both have been named in 5000-paged charge sheets for grave crimes by central agencies. Such serious claims against them that even the Court has denied them bail."

Sedition charges against Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana over Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

Furthermore, he referred to dismissed IPS officer Sachin Vaze saying, "What is happening in Maharashtra! Police are involved in murder and the police are involved in placing bombs (Sachin Vaze in Antillia bomb scare allegations). How will the state function? Ministers are busy going to the jail. Other times, they are playing fugitives."

"I am clear in my opinion that the Maharashtra government has freaked out. They arrest those who are peaceful and uplift those who incite violence. What is this?" he further stated.

Following Ranas' demand to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of the Rana residence in Mumbai on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

At present, the couple have been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the plea for police custody of the duo was rejected. In the case at hand, the Rana couple have been hit with sedition charges for 'showing disaffection against the Maharashtra government' led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.