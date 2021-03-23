'MVA Govt Has Lost The Moral Authority To Govern': RS Prasad Seeks Maha HM's Resignation

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government over the Vazegate scandal which has now sent shockwaves across the state, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as the 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi' as he highlighted former CM Devendra Fadnavis sensational corruption charges against the state government. Raising suspicion over the ATS probe in the suspicious death case of Mansukh Hiren - owner of the explosive-laden Scorpio which was spotted near Mukesh Ambani's residence - the Union Minister questioned why the Maharashtra government has not handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rocked by the Vazegate and massive corruption allegations, Prasad remarked that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has lost the 'moral authority' to govern.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, RS Prasad said, "What is happening in Maharashtra now is not 'vikas' but 'vasooli'. Previously I had said that the government is 'Maha Loot Aghadi' and now it has changed to 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'. The Maharashtra government is - For Vasooli, By Vasooli and of Vasooli." READ | Sachin Vaze's fake Aadhaar card accessed; mystery woman met him with cash-counting machine

"Earlier, a police officer Sachin Vaze had come under the scanner. Then a police commissioner had revealed that the Home Minister had set a target of Rs 100 crore to be collected from Mumbai. If one minister is targetting Rs 100 crore from Mumbai, how much is the target set for the entire set and by all other ministers? There were questions also raised whether this collection was being done just by the HM or for his party or even for the government?" he added.

A 'khela' is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Maharashtra ATS press conference, where only a statement was was made and no questions were taken...What's happening in Maharashtra is not 'vikas' it is 'vasooli': Union Minister & BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/j3V86hGZXz — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Lashing out at the 'three-pronged government' comprising of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena, the Union Minister termed the alliance as a 'confused' one, adding that it had become directionless. Referring to the NCP chief's press conference earlier, the Law Minister quashed the alibi provided by Sharad Pawar to shield Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from the allegations levelled by former CP Param Bir Singh. Prasad presented a report of a chartered plane to prove that Anil Deshmukh was travelling and holding a press conference when, according to Sharad Pawar, he was in isolation after contracting COVID-19. Having quashed Pawar's statement, the Union Minister went on to state that the only way the NCP chief can restore his 'political credibility is by getting Anil Deshmukh to resign as the Maharashtra home Minister.

"Sharad Pawar is a senior politician and 4-time CM. He enjoys political credibility. Why is he defending Anil Deshmukh? I would like to ask Sharad Pawar why did he have to damage his credibility by shielding his Home Minister. The only way to restore his reputation is by getting Anil Deshmukh to resign," Prasad added.

"Whenever we say anything, there is a counter that it is an attempt to dethrone the MVA government. When sadhus were lynched in Palghar, it was said that it is an attempt to insult the MVA government.

An API with a criminal record was defended by CM Uddhav Thackeray in the assembly. Uddhav Thackeray's government has lost the moral authority to govern," the Law Minister concluded.

Serious allegations against Maha HM

In a letter to Maharashtra CM, former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had alleged that the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had set a target of Rs 100 crores for now-suspended API Sachin Vaze to be collected from hotels, bars and restaurants. The former Mumbai CP has now moved the Supreme Court and claimed that he was moved by certain leaders who he claimed were aggrieved by his revelations on Anil Deshmukh. In a petition to the top court, Param Bir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh of abusing his power as Home Minister for calling and directly instructing police officers for 'extorting money from establishments across Mumbai and from other sources and for interfering in investigations. Param Bir Singh demanded a fair CBI investigation to probe Deshmukh's abuse of the office of Home Minister.

On Tuesday morning, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed to have explosive evidence to prove more aspects of the mammoth Vazegate scandal and levelled some sensational charges of corruption against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday. Amid growing controversy over the allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis said that he possesses 6.3 GB of phone-recording data and crucial documents pertaining to an alleged racket of transfer and posting of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police allegedly on the instructions of Deshmukh, along the lines of what Param Bir Singh has alleged in his plea to the Supreme Court where he has sought a CBI inquiry into his former superior Deshmukh's 'misdeeds'.