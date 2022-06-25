'MVA Govt In Minority,' Says Ramdas Athawale; Extends Support To Eknath Shinde Camp

Union Minister and Republican Party supremo Ramdas Athawale on Saturday stated that the MVA government in Maharashtra no longer enjoys a majority in the legislature as over two-thirds of legislators of the Shiv Sena were with rebel leader Eknath Shinde. Athawale was speaking to reporters in Mumbai after meeting former chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

"Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde has the support of more than two-third MLAs, thus reducing the MVA government to a minority. His faction should be considered the real Shiv Sena," the Union minister of the state of social justice and empowerment said.

"Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut are saying that they will prove majority in the Assembly. But so many MLAs have left you. How can you still remain in power?" Ramdas Athawale further asked.

On the BJP's stance over the political crisis, Athawale said, "I spoke with Devendra Fadnavis. He said that we don't have anything to do with the internal conflict in Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will themselves resolve the dispute between them, we don't have anything to do with that. The BJP will wait and watch."

He went on to say that Sena workers must not threaten the rebel MLAs, adding that "If the Sena party workers indulge in dadagiri, then we are capable of reacting to it in the same way".The RPI(A) chief said he has sympathy for Shinde, who rebelled against his party hours after the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on June 20.

'No right to suspend MLAs'

Speaking on the issue of disqualification of the rebel MLAs, Athawale said, "The Deputy Speaker has no right to suspend 16 MLAs. This is illegal."

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent a notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on the disqualification application filed by the Uddhav-led party. They have been asked to reply to the notices by 5 pm on Monday.

Notably, Zirwal also rejected a no-confidence motion passed against him by the Eknath Shinde group. In the Legislative Assembly, the letter seeking the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address and no MLA submitted it in the office. Another reason for rejecting the no-confidence motion is that there were "no original signatures" on the letter.