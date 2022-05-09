MVA Govt Moves Court Seeking Nod To Re-arrest Rana Couple For Breach Of Bail Condition

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a big development on Monday, the Maharashtra government moved the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. The application claimed that the Rana couple had violated one of the bail conditions by talking to the media about the case in which they were arrested. Therefore, the prosecution pressed for a non-bailable warrant to be issued against them so that they can be re-arrested citing that the bail stands automatically cancelled for violation of the conditions imposed by the court.
#BREAKING | Maharashtra government wants to re-arrest Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana; special Public Prosecutor says in court 'Our application is not for cancellation of bail, our application is to take them in custody'— Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/hCpSENH47V
Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.
In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While they were granted bail on May 4, they were released from jail a day later.