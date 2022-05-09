MVA Govt Moves Court Seeking Nod To Re-arrest Rana Couple For Breach Of Bail Condition

In a big development on Monday, the Maharashtra government moved the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. The application claimed that the Rana couple had violated one of the bail conditions by talking to the media about the case in which they were arrested. Therefore, the prosecution pressed for a non-bailable warrant to be issued against them so that they can be re-arrested citing that the bail stands automatically cancelled for violation of the conditions imposed by the court.

Here are some of the media statements cited by the prosecution:

"Why for 14 days, I am ready to remain behind the bars for 14 years. I (Navneet Rana) will come out of the jail with full strength. The Ram Bhaktas and Hanuman Bhaktas all over India will teach you a lesson for putting me behind the bars."

"You (Uddhav Thackeray) have committed atrocity on me (Navneet Rana) in the name of Ram and Hanuman. The people will show you as to what happens to the persons who oppose Ram and Hanuman."

"You got the designation because of your forefathers, but if you have guts (Udhhav Thackeray), I challenge you to stand for election opposite me (Navneet Rana) in any constituency and to win the election which you would not, since you don't know the power of women which I will show you."

"Uddhav Thackeray exercised such a pressure on the jail administration that she (Navneet Rana) was given ill-treatment in the jail, was made to sleep on a mat and was not given food in the jail."

"I (Navneet Rana) am going to Delhi for making a complaint against them to (PM) Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah. They cannot prevent me from taking Ram and Hanuman's names. I will stand up on the footpath and recite the names of Ram and Hanuman there."

Rana couple released on bail

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While they were granted bail on May 4, they were released from jail a day later.