MVA Govt Should Move SC Again For Raising Maratha Quota Limit: Devendra Fadnavis

Claiming that the Uddhav Thackeray government is passing the buck on the Maratha quota issue, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court to increase the 50% ceiling on the reservation.

His statement comes a day after the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the May 5 majority verdict, which held that the state governments are in no power to declare Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) for grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan unanimously set aside the Maharashtra law that granted quota to Marathas and refused to refer the matter to a larger bench.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, "The central government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to reconsider the verdict. However, the state is yet to file a review petition in the SC to increase the 50 per cent limit of reservation."

The Centre had made it clear in the Parliament during the 102nd Constitution amendment that states' rights should stay intact. But the apex court has ruled that states do not have the right to announce reservation, the former Maharashtra CM added. "The MVA government is only passing the buck on the Maratha quota issue," he alleged.

CM Uddhav seeks PM Modi's intervention

The top court had recently struck down the Maharashtra government's decision to exceed 50 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of Maratha Reservation. The CM has written a letter to PM Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12% & 13 % respectively.