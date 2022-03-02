MVA govt won't press for Nawab Malik's resignation as of now: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said as of now, the MVA government will not press for the resignation of cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the four-week budget session of the state legislature, Pawar said the state government was open to discussions and debate in the legislature on issues of public welfare.

"We can move two steps forward or take two steps back. But there is no stepping back on the issue on which we are firm," the NCP leader said.

Reacting to Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' statement that the BJP will not allow the House to function till Malik resigns, Pawar said, "Many a times, decisions are taken as per the situation prevailing in the legislature. Tomorrow Malik's appeal in the High Court will also be heard. Let's see what happens." As of now, the MVA government will not press for Malik's resignation, he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the issue on how the arrest was done also matters and Malik has also stated that he was wrongfully arrested.

Talking about the Speaker's election, Pawar said the government has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to approve the election schedule.

"Last time, the winter session was only for five days. Now, this will be a full-fledged session. We hope the governor responds positively to our letter," he said.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said he will table the budget for 2022-23 on March 11, and the session will continue till March 25.

When asked about the absence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the press conference, Pawar said, "I know many top leaders who don't address press conferences." The chief minister was present at the cabinet meeting virtually, and he will be present at the meeting of ministers and legislators of the MVA tonight, he said. PTI MR ARU ARU

