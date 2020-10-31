MVA Govt's Rift Deepens; Congress' Ashok Chavan Laments 'our Municipalities Underfunded'

In yet another statement hinting at a rift between the three 'Maha Vikas Aghadi allies', ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Saturday, lamented that Congress-ruled municipal corporations were not getting adequate funds. Chavan claimed that he had reminded CM Uddhav Thackeray that they were a '3-party government' and Congress must be given adequate funds to develop its districts. The 3-party government is nearing its 1-year mark, after Thackeray broke away from his post-poll alliance with BJP, to form the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' with NCP and Congress.

Chavan: 'Congress municipal corporations underfunded'

"Congress-ruled municipal corporations which are undertaking several projects for public works are not getting adequate funds. I have told CM Uddhav Thackeray two-three times, that this is a 3-party government. As this is a 3-party govt, we also have our municipal corporations. We have around 76 municipal corporations in Nanded itself. Even if a corporation is ruled by Congress, it should get as much strength as much as others. Work should happen in our corporations also," said Chavan.

Congress has no say on lockdown: Thorat

In July, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, amid rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. Reports state that Pawar advised Thackeray to reconsider the ‘2-km rule’ in Mumbai and to keep the allies in loop while taking such decisions. He also reportedly advised against the frequent imposition of lockdown by local authorities, as it would hamper economic activities across the state. The Mumbai police then changed its 'order' to an 'appeal'.

Allies miffed with Thackeray

Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, minister Ashok Chavan have openly stated that the party has had no say in any of the decision being taken by the Thackeray-government. All three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe.

There has been discontent among the Sena-NCP-Congress govt since the cabinet expansion in January. There has a feeling in the Sena camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones as the Sena, for example, had to cede the Home and the Finance portfolio. Apart from this, Congress and Sena have been at loggerheads since the formation of the alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker.