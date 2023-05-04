MVA Has Become Weak With Pawar Stepping Down As NCP Chief: Athawale

Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said here that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena has become weak with Sharad Pawar stepping down as NCP president.

Many people want to pull down the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra but it has majority in the House, said Athawale, whose party is a member of the BJP-led NDA at the centre.Sharad

He had forewarned Uddhav Thackeray against joining hands with the Congress and NCP, but the Shiv Sena leader did not listen and now he has lost even his party symbol (bow and arrow) to the Eknath Shinde faction, Athawale said.