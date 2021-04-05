'MVA Has Lost All Credibility': Maharashtra BJP Leader On Anil Deshmukh's Resignation

After the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra, BJP has gone full throttle in bashing the Maharashtra Government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress.

Speaking with Republic TV on the extortion scandal, Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that the home minister should have resigned much earlier when this entire racket was out in the open. Adding further, he said that the Maharashtra Government has lost its credibility and trust in the eyes of the citizens of Maharashtra.

"The state government's prestige has gone down after the incident. Anil Deshmukh should have tendered his resignation earlier itself, when the CP (Param Bir Singh) wrote a letter and the Vaze controversy. When the entire racket was out in open, he should have resigned then on the grounds of morality, however, better late than never," Darekar said while speaking with Republic TV. READ | 'CM’s silence raises questions': BJP fires at MVA govt after HM Anil Deshmukh resigns

"The way this government is functioning, be it the Sanjay Rathod case or Anil Deshmukh expose, this government has lost the trust of the people and the countdown of this government has begun," he added.

The BJP has questioned the silence of the chief minister in the entire racket. Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that more names may come out after the investigation. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed the Maharashtra Government and CM Uddhav Thackeray saying, "if the target of Rs 100 crores extortion per month was only for Mumbai, then what must be the target for the entire state. Moreover, the target was given by one minister, then what about the possibility of the targets set by other ministers."

Anil Deshmukh resigns

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, and leaders Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule before tendering his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a 15 days preliminary enquiry on the allegations on Anil Deshmukh.

It all began with the Antilia Bomb scare, investigated by NIA, which revealed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze's involvement and later Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as commandant general, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February.

In retaliation to his transfer to a low-key position, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray accusing Anil Deshmukh of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants of Mumbai. Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia Bomb scare case.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court in its verdict asked the CBI to conduct a 15-days preliminary probe over the extortion allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh, leading to his resignation.