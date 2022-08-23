MVA Holds First Mega Meet After Its Govt's Collapse, Drops Big Hint On Local Body Polls

Shortly after the Supreme Court referred the petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution bench for hearing on Thursday, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance on Tuesday held a meeting in Mumbai, which was also attended by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the media, but he did not reveal much about what was discussed in the meeting. However, when asked whether MVA will contest the upcoming local body polls together, he confirmed that the alliance 'is still together'.

Uddhav said, "We (MVA) haven't split. We are together. We will tell you our future course of action in due course". Speaking on the Supreme Court's proceedings on both the factions of Shiv Sena, the former CM reiterated that he has faith in the judiciary, and it will 'safeguard the democracy'.

This meeting is considered significant in Maharashtra politics as it was the first time all the key leaders of all three parties - Uddhav (Shiv Sena), Ajit Pawar (NCP), and Nana Patole (Congress) came together after the collapse of the MVA government in the state.

The meeting concluded after deliberations for more than one and a half hours. The meeting was also a show of unity within the MVA and to send a message that the opposition stands together.

Politics in Maharashtra

In the month of June, Eknath Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. Later, Shinde also won the floor test by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court referred the petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution bench. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. An SC bench directed that the matter will come up for hearing on August 25.