MVA In Crisis, Rebel Eknath Shinde Insists On Shiv Sena-BJP Tie-up At Meet With CM's Envoy

As political turmoil grapples the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, disgruntled Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde reiterated his demand that Shiv Sena should form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Eknath Shinde, who is leading the Shiv Sena rebels, on Tuesday held a five-minute meeting with the Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar at Le Meridien hotel in Surat over the current Maharashtra political crisis. Shinde demanded that Shiv Sena must break the MVA alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party as it has weakened the party's 'Hindutva' ideology. He added that the only way to get the Hindutva ideology back is by joining hands with BJP. Other rebel MLAs present in Surat also stand firm with Shinde's demand.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of the internal rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena's legislative group leader for the Maharashtra Assembly. The decision has been taken after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In place of Shinde, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as Sena's Legislative group leader of the Maharashtra assembly.

Political flux in Maharashtra

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Pawar exuded confidence that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time.'