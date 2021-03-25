MVA Is 'Fevicol Ki Jodi'; Maharashtra Won't Forgive BJP: Congress On Sachin Vaze Scandal

Amid the ongoing developments after the allegations on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP's MVA ally Congress has hit out at the BJP. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Thursday remarked that the MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its 5-year term despite the saffron party's efforts to 'malign' the state government. This alleged attempt to malign comes at a time when API Sachin Vaze is seemingly inextricably implicated in the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren murder probe, and the state's home minister Anil Deshmukh has been accused by his own former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of setting a Rs 100 crore extortion target for Vaze. On top of this, Deshmukh has also been accused of being part of a postings racket by Param Bir.

Exuding confidence however, Patole stated that the MVA is a strong alliance. Hitting out at the BJP for 'levelling false allegations', Patole stated that it will not affect the state government in any way. Patole further hit out at the BJP and said that people in Maharashtra will not forgive them.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also broke his silence and stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been briefed on the issue. Pawar has informed that Thackeray will take action soon. In addition, he also said that the Maharashtra cabinet was also briefed along with the CM and they will support the CM's decision. Echoing a similar response like its MVA constituent Congress, the NCP leader said that the BJP wanted the state government to fall. However, Pawar has also maintained that the state government is in full majority.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked for time from the Governor to meet him today but the Governor is out of station. From day one, the Opposition wanted our Government to fall but we are in full majority: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/uEBZKvjMaN — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

Anil Deshmukh Writes To Maharashtra CM

Meanwhile, facing flak from the opposition after corruption charges were levelled against him, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In a letter penned to Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh has sought an investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The Home Miniter has refuted the charges and demanded unalloyed justice in the matter. The letter also mentions that the accusations came after the CP's transfer to the position of Director General (Home Guards), amid the ongoing high-level investigation into the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren death case.