The face-off between the Maharashtra government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari escalated as the latter accused CM Uddhav Thackeray of using "threatening tenor" in his letter.

Thackeray had written to Koshyari on December 27 seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker, a post which has been vacant since February 4 when Nana Patole resigned to become the Maharashtra Congress president. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open vote instead of secret ballot.

He asserted, "It is also noteworthy to mention that you have taken nearly 11 months to initiate the process of election of Speaker and the Maharashtra Assembly Rules 6 and 7 have been amended drastically. Thus, the impact of these far-reaching amendments needs to be examined legally. I have never questioned the prerogative of the House in the matter of its procedure/proceedings; however, I cannot be pressurised to give consent to a process which prima facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal as enshrined in the Article 208 of the Constitution."

Expressing pain at the alleged "intemperate tone" of the Shiv Sena supremo's letter, Koshyari argued that it had belittled and denigrated the constitutional office of the Governor. Eventually, the MVA government postponed its decision to conduct the Speaker's election on December 28, the last day of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Informing the state Assembly about the same, Patole cited that the government may face a constitutional threat as the Governor's approval is pending.

Here is Koshyari's letter accessed by Republic TV:

Maharashtra government at loggerheads with Koshyari

The relationship between the MVA government and Koshyari hit a rough patch on November 23, 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM despite doubts over BJP having a majority in the state Assembly. Another tussle ensued in the months to come as the Governor refused to act on the state Cabinet's decision of nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council.

It was only after Thackeray's conversation with PM Modi that Koshyari wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting the election for the vacant 9 MLC seats to be held soon.

Finally, the Shiv Sena supremo was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council on May 14, 2020, thus averting a constitutional crisis. Another major controversy arose during the COVID-19 period when the Governor questioned Thackeray's adherence to Hindutva while seeking all places of worship to be thrown open to the public. In response, Thackeray made it clear that his Hindutva did not need a certificate from Koshyari and maintained his stance on keeping the religious places closed.

Shiv Sena also cried foul when the Governer met actor Kangana Ranaut at the Raj Bhavan amid her public tiff with the party. Currently, the state government and Koshyari are also at loggerheads as the latter has still not given assent for the nomination of 12 members including Eknath Khadse and Urmila Matondkar to the Legislative Council. Amidst this, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has repeatedly warned that President's Rule can be imposed in the state.