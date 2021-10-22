MVA leaders acting like drug mafia spokespersons, says BJP's Somaiya

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said some leaders of the MVA government in Maharashtra were behaving like "spokespersons of drug mafias".

He attacked state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik for routinely leveling allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Malik has been attacking Wankhede over the cruise ship bust drug case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among the arrested accused, and has alleged that the official was targeting Bollywood.

Somaiya said people would not spare drug mafias in the state if "something happens to Sameer Wankhede". PTI ND BNM BNM BNM

