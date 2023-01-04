MVA Members Kept In The Loop About Alliance Talks Between Shiv Sena (UBT) And Vanchit Bahujan Front: Sanjay Raut

Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have been officially informed about the ongoing talks for an alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Raut said if VBA allies with Shiv Sena (UBT) it will lay the foundation of change in Maharashtra.

“Talks are on with Prakash Ambedkar and Shiv Sena. The MVA is aware of it and they have been officially informed about it. I don't think anyone will oppose the force which follows Babasaheb Ambedkar to join the mainstream politics,” the Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist said.

He was responding to a question on the unease in MVA constituents NCP and Congress over the inclusion of VBA in the MVA fold, which also includes Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut said a majority of the Dalit population in the state backs Ambedkar-led VBA.

“Our wish was that 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Bhim Shakti 'should come together. It is the strength of the state and the country. If the current power politics, which is going on in Delhi and Maharashtra, has to stop, then we must come together. And we are ready to welcome him (Ambedkar),” Raut added.