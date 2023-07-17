MVA Members Stage Protest Outside Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan As Monsoon Session Begins

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs on Monday (July 17) launched a protest ahead of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly. However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction were not part of the protest.

"Congress party is the biggest party in Maharashtra hence we have more responsibility for the people of the state," stated Congress leader Nana Patole.

First session of Maharashtra Assembly begins

After the Pawar vs Pawar tussle for power, the first session of Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday, July 17.

The Monsoon session, which runs from July 17 to August 4, is extremely important as it will mark the first time that former members of the opposition would serve as Cabinet Ministers.

The changed political dynamic in Maharashtra

Since Ajit Pawar, with the backing of the majority of NCP MLAs, parted with Sharad Pawar and joined the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, the political climate in the Assembly has changed. The Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP coalition has a combined strength of around 210 MLAs in the 288-seat legislature, according to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On the eve of the Assembly session, CM Eknath Shinde accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, addressed a joint press conference. He urged the opposition to hold the administration responsible for the wellbeing of the populace and acknowledged the importance of constructive criticism. He launched an attack on the opposition parties, specifically the Congress, the Sharad Pawar group of the NCP, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying that they seemed to have given up and were lost in disarray.