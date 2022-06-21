'MVA Not In Trouble' Asserts Nana Patole As Congress Calls Emergency Meet Led By Thorat

As 26 legislators including Shiv Sena's senior leader Eknath Shinde of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra are unreachable upon arrival in Gujarat's Surat, state Congress President Nana Patole asserted that the alliance is not in trouble. Notably, Shiv Sena MLAs including sitting state ministers went rogue following the result of the MLC elections.

As per sources, disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party come back to power. Amid this development, State Congress has called for an emergency meeting at Balasaheb Thorat's residence.

Speaking to reporters about this development, the Congress leader said, "The politics of The Bharatiya Janata Party which is running in the country is about the misuse of the central authority. The BJP is taking the path of falsehood, but in this, the truth will win. This situation is for a time being, this heat will also go." He further added that a meeting will be held where he will discuss this matter with the party members. Former Maharashtra assembly speaker further said, "I don't think that the MVA government in the state is in any kind of trouble." On the MLC elections' result, Nana Patole said that the party will examine the MLC result and will convey the information to the party high command. When asked about whether the Congress MLAs will go to Delhi, the Maharashtra Congress President denied it and said, "I will hold a meeting with our state minister and MLAs in Mumbai today."

It is pertinent to mention that the State wing of Congress has called for an emergency meeting amid the reports of MVA MLAs that went unreachable. Several of the senior leaders of the Congress will be reaching the residence of Balasaheb Thorat where an emergency meeting has been called.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls emergency meeting amid political turmoil

In a damage-control mode amid the political turmoil that erupted after the reports that some Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP - have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai.

As per the latest inputs, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout. The meeting comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of 17 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while nine are on their way to Surat, claim sources.

Notably, the MLAs who are currently staying at a five-star hotel include Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Radhanagri MLA Prakash Abitkar, Kolhapur MLA Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander, Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga, Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More, and 3 other legislators from Raigad.

Miffed with the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde is likely to address the media this afternoon from Surat itself. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil is also expected to hold a press briefing at 2 PM today.