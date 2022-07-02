MVA Pits Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi Against BJP's Rahul Narwekar For Speaker's Election

In a key development on Saturday, MVA fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi as its candidate for the election for the post of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. Thus, the three-time legislator from the Rajapur seat will be pitted against BJP's Rahul Narwekar who was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019. Sena Legislative Party leader Ajay Chaudhary, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and NCP Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil were present on the occasion when Salvi filed his nomination in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "We have decided Rajan Salvi as our candidate from MVA. All three parties sat together and decided this. His nomination has been filed. We decided that we should give this opportunity to Shiv Sena". However, MVA leaders made it clear that their participation in the election is wholly without prejudice to their rights and contentions raised in the petitions pending before the Supreme Court.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi files his nomination for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election. pic.twitter.com/3bBhlRfTwy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The Speaker's election

The post of Assembly Speaker has been vacant since February 4, 2021, when Nana Patole resigned to become the Maharashtra Congress president. On December 27 last year, Uddhav Thackeray had written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open voting instead of a secret ballot.

Expressing pain at the alleged "intemperate tone" of Thackeray's letter, he argued that it had belittled and denigrated the constitutional office of the Governor. The latter wrote, "I have never questioned the prerogative of the House in the matter of its procedure/proceedings; however, I cannot be pressurised to give consent to a process which prima facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal as enshrined in the Article 208 of the Constitution". Subsequently, the MVA deferred its move to hold the Speaker's election.