MVA Postpones Speaker Election Fearing 'constitutional Threat'; Guv Yet To Give Nod

Miffed at the row over Speaker elections in Maharashtra, Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday, informed the assembly that the polls had been postponed. Citing that the government may face a constitutional threat, he informed the Assembly that the Governor is yet to clear the proposal of the state cabinet. The three-party coalition had planned to hold an election to the Speaker post on Dec 28 - the last day of the Winter Assembly.

MVA drops Speaker election plans, fearing constitutional threat

He said, "After the reply from the Governor, if Mahavikas Aghadi elects the Speaker then there may be a constitutional threat may to the Thackeray government. Therefore Mahavikas Aghadi has decided not to elect the Speaker of the Assembly". Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking permision to hold polls, but the governor is yet to clear it. Raut further alleged that the governor was under pressure from BJP to obstruct the MVA move.

विधानसभा के स्पीकर के चुनाव के विषय पर CM ने राज्यपाल को पत्र लिखा है। स्पीकर का चुनाव कराना विधानसभा का अधिकार होता है, इसके बावजूद राज्यपाल अगर रूकावट डालते हैं तो उससे लगता है कि उनपर कोई दबाव है।BJP राज्यपाल के कंधे पर बंदूक रखकर अपना एजेंडा चलाना चाहती है: संजय राउत, शिवसेना pic.twitter.com/ImMWIdfLga — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 28, 2021

BJP slammed the MVA govt for overruling the Governor and planning for Speaker polls. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged, "The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for the election of the new Speaker. Even saying it is an insult to the governor and of the Constitution as well. It could lead to the imposition of the President’s rule in the state".

Speaker's election

After getting elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Sakoli in the Bhandara district, Nana Patole was elected as the Assembly Speaker post the formation of the MVA government. However, the post fell vacant on February 4 as Patole resigned to take over as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. immediately, the three parties started squabbling with Sena and NCP refusing to acknowledge that a Congress candidate will be elected to replace Patole.

Moreover, the state govt changed the rules of the election, favouring the open ballot method to the secret ballot. Reducing the duration of inviting suggestions and objections to this proposal from 10 days to one day, the Assembly passed the motion to conduct this poll by open vote. The state Cabinet decided that the election to the Speaker's post will take place on December 28 and sent it for approval to the Governor - who is yet to clear it. BJP has opposed the change in rule, claiming it showed the insecurity of the ruling dispensation.