MVA Rift Deepens; Ashok Chavan Says 'Sena Not Part Of UPA' Amid Alliance Chief Row

Distancing itself from Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Sunday, said that 'Shiv Sena is not part of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and a tie-up between two parties is limited to Maharashtra only'. This comment from the Congress veteran comes amid Sena backing Sharad Pawar to take over as UPA chairperson. Shiv Sena allied with the Congress in 2019, after it broke away from its 35-year alliance with the BJP over Maharashtra CM seat and cabinet posts.

Chavan: 'Sena not part of UPA'

"We respect Sharad Pawar as a tall leader of the nation and hence will not comment on it. Pawar Saheb himself had condemned reports saying he had no intention of heading UPA. The alliance we have with Shiv Sena is limited to Maharashtra, based on a common minimum programme. Shiv Sena is legally not a part of UPA. And a party which is not part of the UPA, must not comment on its leadership," said Chavan.

Raut: 'Opposition should unite against BJP'

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Raut called for expanding the scope of the Congress-led UPA bloc, saying the Opposition should unite against the "dictatorial attitude" of the Centre and provide a "formidable alternative" to the Narendra Modi government. He also said Sonia Gandhi effectively led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) all these years and now the time has come to expand its scope by inducting more allies. He added, "A weak opposition is bad for democracy".

"What is important is the support of people. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar has support from a cross-section of people," he said, when asked if Sharad Pawar can replace Sonia Gandhi. Recently, reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Incidentally, Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma was expelled from the Congress in 1999 after he took issue with Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin.

Sena & Congress-NCP

Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, minister Ashok Chavan have openly stated that the party has had no say in any of the decisions being taken by the Thackeray-government. All three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe, but BJP has often asserted that the MVA govt will fall on its own.

