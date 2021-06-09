'MVA Will Amend Maha Agriculture Laws To Protect Farmers, APMCs,' Claims Balasaheb Thorat

Remarking that the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws are not in the interest of agriculturists, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government will amend its agriculture laws to protect farmers and APMCs. Balasaheb Thorat informed that a draft for the same will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning July 5.

Balasaheb Thorat's tweet in Marathi can be translated into, "Today, Senior leaders of the party met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the state's proposed agricultural reform bill. I was accompanied by Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dadahi Bhuse and MoS Agriculture and Cooperation Vishwajeet Kadam. The MVA government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers."

Balasaheb Thorat: 'We want to amend Maharashtra agriculture law'

Balasaheb Thorat said, "We want to amend the state agriculture law as we feel that the Union government's agriculture laws are not in the interest of farmers. The proposed amendments will ensure the protection of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), redressal of grievances of farmers and protection of the interests of agriculturists during the crop trade among others."

Thorat also informed that the Maharashtra government will also insert a provision mandating license for traders which was not there in the Centre's farm bills. He said, "We also discussed the Centre's new law on cooperative banking which we feel will hurt the cooperative sector."

Union Agriculture Minister says ‘clause-wise discussion with farmers’ pending

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was open for the talks with the agitating farmers and the clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws is yet to take place. While addressing the press during the Union Cabinet briefing, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers to resolve the deadlock over the 3 contentious farm bills. The Union Minister also claimed that no politician was able to flag an issue by the clause in either Houses of the Parliament.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, “The Central government has always talked in the interest of farmers' welfare, and it is ready to talk with farmers. If the farmers' organisations are ready to discuss options other than the agriculture bills, then the government is ready to talk with them.”

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers' bodies have failed to resolve the deadlock. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had on Tuesday said the government was ready to talk with the agitating farmers on the "options other than the farm bills".

(Image: PTI, ANI)