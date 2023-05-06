'MVA Won't Be Affected By Change': Sharad Pawar As He Withdraws Resignation As NCP Chief

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar withdrew his decision to quit as party chief on Friday, May 5, he spoke about Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and said that there will be no effect on the coalition. He said, "This will not affect Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and we will continue as usual."

The statement by the leader came amidst the rift between the Congress and NCP over major issues. In the last few weeks, the NCP has repeatedly taken a different line from that of the Congress. While the Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group mess, Sharad Pawar has maintained that there is no need for a JPC probe and a Supreme Court-appointed panel probe will be more adequate.

Also, there were speculations that Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, was looking for options outside of the coalition.

Notably, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his resignation. Following the release of his autobiography, "Lok Majhe Saangaati," senior Maharashtra politician revealed details about his political career, including the changes that occurred in his party after 2015.

'Will try to create new leadership,' says Pawar

At the press conference, he said that he withdrew his resignation but he is seeking to form new leadership in the party.

Pawar said, "Even though I will continue in my role as president, I firmly believe that every position and function inside the organisation needs to have a succession plan. In the future, I'll concentrate on reorganising the party's structure, delegating new tasks, and developing new leadership. I'll also make a strong effort to spread the party's ideas and party objectives among people.”

On being asked whether he already had a successor in mind, the NCP chief said, "One of the things I haven't settled on is the idea of developing a successor. However, I firmly believe that some fresh faces should be welcomed and given an opportunity within the organisation. I'll talk to my party leaders about this.”

Why Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation

After massive protests by party members, Sharad Pawar withdrew his decision of resignation. Pawar said he was willing to take up the top job because he does not want to hurt the sentiments of party members.