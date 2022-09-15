MVA's Lie Busted As Vedanta Confirms 'Chose Gujarat For Semiconductor Project Months Ago'

Even as MVA asserted there was something sinister behind Maharashtra losing out on the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, this claim fell flat on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal explained that while many states were shortlisted, they decided to ink the deal with Gujarat a few months ago itself. This is in stark contradiction to former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray's contention that Vedanta-Foxconn had decided that the plant will be set up in Talegaon as the MVA dispensation strongly pursued this project.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal remarked, "Our team of internal and external professional agencies shortlisted a few states viz., Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN, etc to help achieve our purpose. For last 2 years, we have been engaging with each of these govts as well as central government and have received fantastic support. We decided Gujarat few months ago as they met our expectations."

Contrary to the opposition's allegation that mega projects are not coming to the state as the new dispensation has lost the confidence of investors, Agarwal revealed that the Eknath Shinde-led government put its best foot forward. He referred to the meeting of the representatives of Vedanta and Foxconn with Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on July 26. He observed, " In July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with a competitive offer. We have to start in one place and based on professional and independent advice we chose Gujarat".

This multibillion dollar long-term investment will change the course of Indian electronics. We will create a pan-India ecosystem & are fully committed to investing in Maharashtra as well. Maharashtra will be our key to forward integration in our Gujarat JV. (4/4) — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) September 14, 2022

Fadnavis slams opposition

On Tuesday, Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn jointly inked an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore will also provide nearly 1 lakh skilled jobs. Maintaining that they will create a pan-India ecosystem, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal affirmed their commitment to investing in Maharashtra as well. He stressed, "Maharashtra will be our key to forward integration in our Gujarat Joint Venture".

Responding to this, Devendra Fadnavis stated, "We welcome your decision to choose Maharashtra for forward integration. We will always remain competitive and extremely business friendly. It is disappointing that negative, false and baseless claims are being spread to gain political mileage. This is only to hide their own incompetence. I want to ask opposition leaders, who sent back ₹3.5 lakh crore refinery from Maharashtra? My advice to these leaders is to focus on becoming competent and efficient and not negative and desperate."