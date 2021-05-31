'My Aim Is To Save Lives & Not Vaccines': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back At Khattar

Taking a dig at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that his aim was to save the lives of people and not COVID-19 vaccines. Stressing that Delhi cannot get the stock meant for the entire country, the Haryana CM had urged the AAP government to use vaccine doses rationally to ensure that the stock lasts for a longer period of time. Writing on Twitter, Kejriwal stated, "Khattar sahib, people's lives will be saved only by vaccination. The faster the inoculation pace, the more number of people will be protected".

Weighing in on Khattar's comment, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "He is dubbing deliberate delay in administering vaccines as a strategy. He says that vaccines should be administered to people spaced over a number of days despite availability. This is the reason why the people of Haryana have not got the vaccine."

"We can also finish our stock by vaccinating two lakh persons in a day. But we know the stock which we are getting. We can manage the stock if we inoculate 50,000-60,000 persons daily. Arvind Kejriwal should have this sense. But he continues to indulge in politics. Nobody should play politics during a pandemic," Khattar said on Sunday.

COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Delhi

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. A total of 15,61,96,236 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,22,36,355 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).

At present, there are 12,100 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 13,89,341 patients have been discharged and 24,151 deaths have been reported. The vaccination for the 18-44 age group has been temporarily halted owing to a paucity of vaccines. The Delhi CM has repeatedly demanded that the Union government should negotiate with the foreign vaccine manufacturers, procure the necessary stock and them distribute the vaccines among states.