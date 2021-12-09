My comments against Mumbai mayor distorted: BJP MLA Shelar

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday claimed that his comments pertaining to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar were distorted, a day after an FIR was registered against him in the matter.

Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, had filed a complaint against Shelar at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, following which a case under sections 354 A (4) (making sexually coloured remark), and 509 (words or gestures insulting woman's modesty) of the IPC was registered against him.

Shelar had allegedly made the comments while criticising the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) handling of the case of a cylinder blast in Worli area recently, in which three members of a family died.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said, “The police complaint filed against me is based on a press statement made some days back. The entire video of the press conference is there in public domain. However, to enable a legal action against me, my words have been distorted deliberately." The BJP leader said he always had cordial relations with Mayor Pednekar irrespective of their different political affiliations.

Shelar, without naming anyone, said he was aware who was trying to frame him by making Pednekar file the complaint against him, and added that he will firmly present his case in court.

"People of the state have seen the ruling party's misuse of power for last two years and the complaint against me is in tandem," he said.

Shelar further said he had exposed the ruling dispensation's "carelessness" in the Worli cylinder blast case, and also pointed out loopholes in the coastal road project.

"Those who criticised the flawed OBC reservation were suspended during the last Assembly session,” he added.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. PTI ND GK GK

