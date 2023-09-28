'My Father Exposed Bhagwant Mann': Arrested Punjab Congress MLA Khaira's Son

Following the arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs case, his son Mehtab Singh launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, by saying that his father exposed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's 'drunk face' multiple times, and he was arrested for 'speaking truth' in response.

"Sukhpal Singh exposed the drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party. He always stood by the families of those who died of a drug overdose in Punjab. This is what happens (arrest) when somebody speaks against the government," son Mehtab said.

He added that this is the second time, his father was arrested in the 2015 drugs case. "The arrest is the after-effect of speaking the truth. The 2015 FIR was used for this arrest, but on that FIR, the court had summoned us and we challenged that order in Supreme Court. It had quashed that order."

Know the 2015 drug case

The Jalalabad police registered an FIR in March 2015, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 and Arms Act, against an international drug cartel involved in the trans-border drug trade.

During the probe, nine people were convicted in 2017 after the police recovered two kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Subsequently, Khaira's name came during the probe as an accused.

The aggressive critic of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP, Khaira was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 on charges of money laundering linked with the same FIR in which he was arrested today. He was granted bail in 2022. According to reports, the Supreme Court in February 2023, quashed the summon order against Khaira in the 2015 drugs case.

Massive blow to I.N.D.I.A

In the newly formed opposition bloc- I.N.D.I.A, AAP and Congress are the key ally partners, coming together to wrest power from the BJP in the 2024 general elections. The cracks within the opposition bloc, however, started cropping up even before the polls.

Following Khaira's arrest, AAP and Congress exchanged blows, with Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbing the arrest as a 'political vendetta.' He said, "The recent arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira smacks of political vendetta, it is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the AAP Punjab govt to distract from core issues."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sushil Gupta slammed the Congress by affirming that it's well known that Khaira was indulged in the drugs business. "The law will take its own course. It is well-known that Sukhpal Khaira ji indulged in the drug business. He kept getting protection from earlier governments. Now, a proper investigation will be conducted."