After the dramatic arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira by the Punjab Police on September 28, a massive political outrage has broken out in the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, which includes both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. The Congress leaders are alleging political vendetta in the police action, saying that the AAP-led government of Punjab used an eight-year-old drugs case to arrest Khaira.

Meanwhile, son of Sukhpal Singh Khaira came down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann government of the state and claimed that the Supreme Court rules were violated by the Punjab police to arrest his father. He clearly stated that his father has no connection with any sort of drug dealing and claimed that the police arrested his father in a case, which the Supreme Court had quashed earlier.

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, says Mehtab Singh

Talking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, the son of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Mehtab Singh explained about the case under which his father was arrested and claimed that the top court rules were violated. He said that the AAP government, driven by political vendetta, arrested his father.

"My father has no connection with any sort of drug dealing. Instead, he always stood with the victims of drugs and supported them," asserted the Congress MLA’s son while speaking to Republic TV, adding that his father has been arrested for speaking against the AAP government.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was earlier arrested dramatically by the Punjab police on Thursday morning from his residence. A search was also carried out at his residence by the police, in a 2015 case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Punjab’s Fazilka.

Mehtab Singh claimed that such consequences transpire when an individual voices dissent against the government. “My father exposed the drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party. He stood by the families, whose loved ones died of a drug overdose in the state of Punjab. But, this is what happens when someone speaks against the government. This is the second time my father has been arrested in the last 5 years. Certainly, this is the after-effect of speaking the truth and standing in favour of the truth,” he stated.

Singh, alleged that an 8-year-old case was used against his father and said, “In 2015 an FIR was filed, which has been used for this arrest. After the registration of the FIR in 2015, the court had summoned us and we had challenged the order in the Supreme Court, wherein the Supreme Court quashed the order.”

Mehtab Singh asserted that he and his family believe in the law and therefore they will go for a regular bail in the court, following which they will file a petition before the Punjab High Court. He said, “We will fight the battle. They are wrong, if they think that filing the case will scare us. If they think like this, then they don’t know Sukhpal Khaira for sure.”