'My Name Is Jyotiraditya Scindia': Union Min Rebuts Adhir Ranjan's 'maharaj' Remark

Countering Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement, wherein he called Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'Maharaj', the Civil Aviation Minister responded by saying "my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia". The remark was reportedly made by Choudhary during the question hour in the Lok Sabha while he was quizzing Scindia over the pending airport projects in West Bengal.

"The matter is that one 'maharaj' is a minister, another 'maharaj' Air India, now privatisation is happening," said the Congress leader. The statement reportedly was a dig at Scindia who had left the grand old party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020.

In his response to Choudhury's dig, Scindia thanked him for asking the question and encouraged him to keep talking about the latter's political history. "I want to inform him that my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. Perhaps, he has some misunderstanding, and keep talking about my past again and again. But I want to inform him", the Union Minister said.

Scindia's spat with the Bengal government

The Union Minister had earlier said that the Central government is planning to build a second international airport in West Bengal but the state government was not providing land for the infrastructure. "We want a new airport to be built in Kolkata, the existing one (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport) is at present running at maximum capacity and for several years, letters and views are being exchanged for a new site, but no concrete step has come from the state government", Scindia has said as per PTI. The minister also said that the Centre has an elaborate infrastructure development plan but the Mamata Banerjee-led government is not up for it. Scindia even claimed that he has been approaching CM Banerjee for a dialogue for the last six months

Mamata Banerjee's response to Scindia's statement

Responding to Scindia's statement that West Bengal is not providing land for the new airport, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "They (Centre) can't just build airports without finding land. I don't want another Singur. I don't want Singur type situation. I need to find the land (and) it takes time. If Centre is in a hurry why don't they give us the land".