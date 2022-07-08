'My Political And Social Tenure Not Yet Over': Naqvi's Cryptic Remark After Resignation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who resigned as Union minister said on Thursday that his "political and social tenure is not yet over", a day after his resignation. Notably, on his final day on Wednesday as a Rajya Sabha member, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the only Muslim and well-known member of the Modi government, announced his resignation as a minister.

Speaking to ANI, former minister Naqvi on Thursday said, "I understand that my tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but my political and social tenure has not yet been completed. I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society." He also broke his silence over the speculations about him becoming the next Vice President and said, “No one gives responsibility, you have to take the responsibility yourself. You should move forward only by your instincts." On PM Modi praising him for his works, former Rajya Sabha MP said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a big change in the history of the country’s politics. Those who are in government will always be a milestone. People who work in the social sector or in the political field must remain down to earth.” Adding further he said that despite the fact that politics is ever-challenging and that every political party and political individual experiences times of crisis, we must overcome them in order to serve society.

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned on Wednesday. In the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the contributions of Naqvi, who held the Minority Affairs portfolio and acknowledged that it was their last meeting. Naqvi announced his resignation as his Rajya Sabha tenure ended. Notably, he was the lone Muslim face in the Modi cabinet.

Jailed during the Emergency at the age of 17, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been associated with the saffron party since its Jan Sangh days. He contested as a BJP candidate in the 1991 and 1993 Uttar Pradesh elections and the Lok Sabha polls in 1998, 1999 and 2009. By winning from Rampur in 1998, he became BJP's first Muslim candidate to be elected to the Lower House. Subsequently, he served as the MoS for Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice- in 2002, 2010 and 2016. Naqvi was inducted into PM Modi's Council of Ministers in 2014 and functioned as the MoS for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. He has been serving as the Cabinet Minister for Minority Affairs from 2016 onwards and was also named the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha in July last year. As he was not nominated to the Upper House in the recent round of elections, BJP will have no Muslim face in the Cabinet as well as Parliament.