'My Son Can Teach CM Candidates How To Read': Jitan Ram Manjhi Takes Jibe At Tejashwi

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi shipped his son for the CM post by taking a veiled dig at Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav who is presumed successor to Nitish Kumar as head of the ruling Mahagathbandhan. Manjhi said that his son Santosh Suman is eligible for the Bihar CM post as the latter can read and is also capable of teaching people who are trying to be the CM "how to read".

Jitan Ram Manjhi who is on Garib Sampark Yatra in Bihar, made this remark while interacting with media personnel on Thursday in Jehanabad. When the former CM was questioned about making his son the CM of Bihar, Manjhi said that Santosh is well-read and should be made the Chief Minister. "Not that he comes from the Bhuiya caste only, he is a professor also," he added, ANI reported.

Jitan Ram Manjhi takes jibe at Tejashwi Yadav

In July 2022, during an event at the centenary celebrations of Bihar Vidhansabha Bhavan which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and then Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader got stuck in reading a pre-written speech as he could not read many words properly. Tejashwi got four minutes for the address but he fumbled six times in his speech.

Taking a veiled jibe at Bihar DyCM, Manjhi said, "My son is eligible to be the CM. Many people are trying to be the CM of Bihar, and my son can teach them how to read."

However, the HAM chief's son Santosh Suman, a member of the Bihar Legalistive Council, rejected the desire of becoming Bihar's CM. "I am not a candidate for the Chief Minister. I will work with more energy to get the love and respect of the public," he said, ANI reported.

