'My Statement Not Against Any Religion': Priyank Kharge On Sanatan Dharma Row

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday, responding to the furore for his remarks over Sanatan Dharm row, said that his statement was not against any religion. He further said that he doesn’t care if any FIR is registered against him over this.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "My statement was not against any religion. I said that any religion that discriminates between human beings is not a religion. I follow the Constitution, my religion is the Constitution. If they want to file an FIR against me or they want to arrest me, it is up to the individuals, I really don't care. These people do not understand Kannada, Hindi or English. All I have said is that the Consitution is my religion. Does BJP have a problem with it? Let them file as many FIRs as they want, they are free to do so..."

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says "My statement was not against any religion. I said that any religion that discriminates between human beings is not a religion. I follow the Constitution, my religion is the Constitution. If they want to file an FIR… pic.twitter.com/z7PBzQukyR — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

In response to Udhayanidhi Stalin, leader of the DMK, making disparaging statements, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge extended his support to the controversial remark. Congress leader Priyank Kharge defended the comments of DMK Minister by asserting that "Sanatan Dharma" makes distinctions between people and therefore should not be practised as a religion. With this, Priyank Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, elevated himself among the Congress party faction that has supported Udhayanidhi Stalin in relation to his declaration that "Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated."

“.. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease,” said Priyank Kharge.

"Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me,” he added.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion,… pic.twitter.com/lQcpB5s6aY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

According to the police, a FIR was filed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly inciting religious sentiment.

They were both booked after junior Stalin demanded the abolition of Sanatan Dharma and Kharge backed it.

The two were charged with violating IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) on Tuesday at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur.